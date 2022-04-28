UN mobilising team for Mariupol steel plant evacuation

UN mobilising team for evacuating civilians from Mariupol steel plant

An estimated 2,000 troops and 1,000 civilians are said to be holed up in bunkers underneath the wrecked structure

AP
AP, United Nations,
  • Apr 28 2022, 04:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 04:18 ist
A view shows a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The UN says its humanitarian office is mobilising an experienced team from around the world to coordinate the complex evacuation of civilians from the besieged steel plant in the battered Ukrainian city of Mariupol with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to UN and ICRC participation in the evacuation from the plant during a nearly two-hour, one-on-one meeting Tuesday. The sprawling Azovstal complex, which has been almost completely destroyed by Russian attacks, is the last pocket of organized Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol. An estimated 2,000 troops and 1,000 civilians are said to be holed up in bunkers underneath the wrecked structure.

Also Read | Putin agrees to UN, Red Cross help for evacuating civilians in Mariupol steel plant

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters Wednesday that the UN is trying to translate the Guterres-Putin agreement in principle “into an agreement in detail and an agreement on the ground.”

“And ultimately what we want is to make sure that a cease-fire would be respected that would allow us to move people safely,” he said.

Haq said UN officials are having follow-on discussions Wednesday with authorities in Moscow and Kyiv “to develop the operational framework for the timely evacuation of civilians.”

He said the exact timing depends on the outcome of discussions between the UN humanitarian office and Russia's Ministry of Defence in Moscow as well as between the U.N. crisis coordinator for Ukraine, Amin Awad, and the authorities in Kyiv, where Guterres will be meeting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

