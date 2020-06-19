UN nuclear watchdog's board raises pressure on Iran over old sites

UN nuclear watchdog's board raises pressure on Iran

Reuters
Reuters, Vienna,
  • Jun 19 2020, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 15:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Friday calling on Iran to stop denying the agency access to two suspected former sites and to cooperate fully with it, diplomats attending the meeting said.

The resolution, adopted in a vote that was called after China expressed opposition to it, raises pressure on Iran to let inspectors into the sites mentioned in two International Atomic Energy Agency reports because they could still host undeclared nuclear material or traces of it.

The text of the resolution submitted by France, Britain and Germany and obtained by Reuters says the board "calls on Iran to fully cooperate with the Agency and satisfy the Agency's requests without any further delay, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by the Agency."

Iran
United Nations
nuclear watchdog

