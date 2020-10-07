UN refugee chief tests positive for Covid-19

UN refugee chief tests positive for Covid-19

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Oct 07 2020, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 15:46 ist
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi speaks during his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not pictured) at the Maximos Mansion, in Athens, Greece. Credit: Reuters

The UN refugee chief said Wednesday that he had tested positive for Covid-19, after leading the first two days of the agency's main annual meeting in person.

Filippo Grandi, who kicked off UNHCR's week-long Executive Committee meeting in Geneva Monday, told participants via video-link that he would need to continue following the event from home.

"I am engaging with UNHCR's Executive Committee from home as I have to isolate after testing positive to #COVID19," he said in a tweet.

"I only have mild symptoms and hope to recover soon," he added.

Grandi had for the past two days addressed delegates from the podium in the UN Assembly Hall in Geneva.

UNHCR's executive committee is for the first time being held as a hybrid event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only limited numbers of delegates are allowed to attend physically, and distancing restrictions and mask requirements are in place.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Nations
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?

Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?

Stan, the T-Rex skeleton, brings $31.8 mn at Christie's

Stan, the T-Rex skeleton, brings $31.8 mn at Christie's

Scientists detect 'mass death' of sea life off Russia

Scientists detect 'mass death' of sea life off Russia

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

 