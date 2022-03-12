579 civilians killed since Ukraine invasion began: UN

UN says 579 civilians killed since Russia-Ukraine war began

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said Saturday that 42 of those killed were children, while 54 were injured

AP
AP, Geneva,
  • Mar 12 2022, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 21:46 ist
A view of a destroyed shoe factory in the aftermath of a missile attack, amid Russia's invasion. Credit: Reuters Photo

The UN human rights office says at least 579 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war, and more than 1,000 have been injured.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said Saturday that 42 of those killed were children, while 54 were injured.

Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis here

The Geneva-based office had documented 564 civilian deaths and 982 injured a day earlier.

It said most recorded civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a “wide impact area,” such as shelling from heavy artillery and missile strikes.

UN officials said they believe the actual number of casualties is considerably higher than so far recorded because the receipt of information has been delayed and many reports still need to be corroborated.

