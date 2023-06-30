UN says France fatal shooting an opportunity to address racism in law enforcement

The United Nations rights office said on Friday it was concerned by the fatal shooting of a teenager by police that triggered unrest across France.
"This is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and racial discrimination in law enforcement," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said.
"We also emphasize the importance of peaceful assembly. We call on the authorities to ensure use of force by police to address violent elements in demonstrations always respects the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, non-discrimination, precaution and accountability."
