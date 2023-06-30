France fatal shooting an opportunity...: UN

UN says France fatal shooting an opportunity to address racism in law enforcement

'We also emphasize the importance of peaceful assembly', the spokesperson said.

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Jun 30 2023, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 16:17 ist
UN spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani. Credit: Twitter/@ravinas

The United Nations rights office said on Friday it was concerned by the fatal shooting of a teenager by police that triggered unrest across France.

"This is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and racial discrimination in law enforcement," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said.

"We also emphasize the importance of peaceful assembly. We call on the authorities to ensure use of force by police to address violent elements in demonstrations always respects the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, non-discrimination, precaution and accountability."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United Nations
France
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Meet Sachin Gupta, the man behind the $4.6 bn IBM deal

Meet Sachin Gupta, the man behind the $4.6 bn IBM deal

Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards

Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards

Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down

Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down

In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur

In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur

PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University

PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University

Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids

Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids

Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’

Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’

Women protest against Manipur CM's possible resignation

Women protest against Manipur CM's possible resignation

Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world

Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world

 