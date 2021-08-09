UN science panel to release key climate change report

UN science panel to release key report on climate change

The report will provide governments with up-to-date facts on the current impacts and future risks of global warming

AP
AP, Berlin,
  • Aug 09 2021, 07:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 07:59 ist
The UN climate summit that is taking place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12. Credit: iStock Photo

A UN-appointed panel of experts is releasing a key report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information on climate change.

The report will provide governments with up-to-date facts on the current impacts and future risks of global warming ahead of a UN climate summit in November in Glasgow.

It will also examine how various options to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will affect the pace of climate change over the coming decades.

Almost 200 countries have signed up to the landmark Paris climate accord, which aims to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), ideally no more than 1.5 degrees C (2.7 F), by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times.

Previous reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that those goals were achievable if drastic changes are made to the world economy in the coming decades.

But since the last report was published in 2013, scientists have increasingly been saying that the 1.5-degree C goal is probably out of reach now because warming of more than 1 degree C has already taken place and further rises in temperature are “locked in” due to the emissions already in the atmosphere.

The UN climate summit that is taking place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12 will see governments discuss what more each country can do to curb global warming and ensure those affected by the impact of it receive help.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Climate Change
United Nations
Glasgow
World news
global warming

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Karnataka's heritage: High on WiFi, low on toilets

Karnataka's heritage: High on WiFi, low on toilets

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

 