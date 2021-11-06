UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Ethiopia

UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Ethiopia

The council also expressed concern over the humanitarian situation and national stability

AFP
AFP, United Nations,
  • Nov 06 2021, 02:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 02:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

The UN Security Council on Friday called for a ceasefire in Ethiopia, expressing "deep concern" over the escalation of fighting in the north of the conflict-hit country.

"The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes in northern Ethiopia," the body said in a joint statement.

"They further called to put an end to hostilities and to negotiate a lasting ceasefire and for the creation of conditions for the start of an inclusive Ethiopian national dialogue to resolve the crisis."

The council's 15 member countries, which have been struggling to reach a common position over the conflict in Ethiopia, released the statement as Tigrayan rebels threaten to march on the capital Addis Ababa, a year into the fighting.

The council also expressed concern over the humanitarian situation and national stability, and "reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Ethiopia."

A public meeting of the council set for Friday has been postponed to Monday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

UNSC
Ethiopia
Africa
World news

What's Brewing

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

'Sooryavanshi' movie review: Not worth the wait

'Sooryavanshi' movie review: Not worth the wait

Scientists wonder how much carbon oceans can absorb

Scientists wonder how much carbon oceans can absorb

Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide

Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

 