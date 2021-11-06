UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Ethiopia

The UN Security Council on Friday called for a ceasefire in Ethiopia, expressing "deep concern" over the escalation of fighting in the north of the conflict-hit country.

"The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes in northern Ethiopia," the body said in a joint statement.

"They further called to put an end to hostilities and to negotiate a lasting ceasefire and for the creation of conditions for the start of an inclusive Ethiopian national dialogue to resolve the crisis."

The council's 15 member countries, which have been struggling to reach a common position over the conflict in Ethiopia, released the statement as Tigrayan rebels threaten to march on the capital Addis Ababa, a year into the fighting.

The council also expressed concern over the humanitarian situation and national stability, and "reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Ethiopia."

A public meeting of the council set for Friday has been postponed to Monday.