UN warns of up to 500,000 more Afghan refugees by year end

The United Nations said Friday it was bracing for a possible exodus from Afghanistan of up to half a million more refugees by the end of 2021.
"We are preparing for around 500,000 new refugees in the region. This is a worst-case scenario," Kelly Clements, the deputy high commissioner of the UN refugee agency, told reporters.
