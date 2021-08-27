UN warns of up to 500K more Afghan refugees by year end

UN warns of up to 500,000 more Afghan refugees by year end

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  Aug 27 2021, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 19:04 ist
Afghan evacuees. Credit: AFP Photo

The United Nations said Friday it was bracing for a possible exodus from Afghanistan of up to half a million more refugees by the end of 2021.

"We are preparing for around 500,000 new refugees in the region. This is a worst-case scenario," Kelly Clements, the deputy high commissioner of the UN refugee agency, told reporters.

