UK govt borrowing rises to record due to Covid pandemic

United Kingdom government borrowing rises to record due to Covid-19 pandemic

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the government borrowed a net 36.1 billion pounds ($47.1 billion) in September

AP
AP, London,
  • Oct 21 2020, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 15:45 ist
Tax revenue dropped 11.6 per cent from a year earlier in the six months through September. Credit: AFP

The UK government's borrowing rose to the highest level on record in the first half of the financial year as tax revenue fell and authorities spent billions of pounds to prop up an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the government borrowed a net 36.1 billion pounds ($47.1 billion) in September, pushing the total for the first six months of the year to 208.5 billion pounds. That's the highest figure since records began in 1993.

Tax revenue dropped 11.6 per cent from a year earlier in the six months through September. At the same time, support for individuals and businesses to get through the pandemic contributed to a 34 per cent increase in day-to-day spending. Public sector net debt now stands at 103.5 per cent of the UK's annual economic output, the highest level since 1960, the ONS said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

Will Netflix raise prices this Covid-19 winter?

Will Netflix raise prices this Covid-19 winter?

How forecasters predict events such as election results

How forecasters predict events such as election results

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

'Lost' That Desert river found after 172,000 years

'Lost' That Desert river found after 172,000 years

 