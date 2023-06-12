United States planning to rejoin UNESCO organisation

The United States is planning to rejoin the UNESCO organisation - which the United States had earlier withdrawn from December 2018 - as from this July onwards, said UNESCO, the UN cultural agency, on Monday.
