United States records over 68,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

US records over 68,000 Covid-19 virus cases in 24 hours

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 22 2020, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 17:39 ist
A family wearing masks, visit the John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza in Dallas, Texas. Credit: AFP

The United States on Tuesday recorded 68,524 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

The country, which is the world's hardest-hit, has now registered a total of 38,91,893 infections, the Baltimore-based university said at 8.30 pm (0030 GMT Wednesday)

Another 961 more deaths were recorded, bringing total fatalities to 1,41,883.

The United States has seen a resurgence of cases, particularly in the so-called Sun Belt, stretching across the south from Florida to California.

President Donald Trump, in a return to his presidential coronavirus briefings Tuesday, warned that the US coronavirus crisis is likely to "get worse before it gets better."

He also urged Americans to wear facemasks to help prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

