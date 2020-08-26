United States to charge Teva in generic drugs price-fixing probe, says report

'US to charge Teva in generic drugs price-fixing probe'

Reuters
  • Aug 26 2020, 08:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 08:16 ist
The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Credit: Reuters

The US Justice Department is preparing to charge Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd with conspiring with competitors to raise prices for generic drugs, Bloomberg Law reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The decision follows Teva's refusal to agree to a settlement that would have required paying a criminal penalty and admitting wrongdoing, the report said.

Teva declined to comment on the report.

The Justice Department has been investigating allegations the company colluded with other drugmakers to push up the prices of widely used pharmaceuticals, including a high cholesterol drug.

Lawyers for Teva had met with Justice Department officials in the spring to discuss a potential settlement, but Teva walked away from the talks in April, the New York Times reported in May.

