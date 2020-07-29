United States to cut 12,000 forces in Germany

The United States is cutting back its deployments in Germany by nearly 12,000 troops and shifting some of those forces around the continent, including relocating some units to Belgium and Italy, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper announced Wednesday.

About 6,400 troops are set to return to the United States.

The move is certain to rankle European leaders and anger lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who see the US troop presence on the continent, especially in Germany, as a cornerstone of post-World War II order.

“I am confident that the alliance will be all the better and stronger for it,” Esper told reporters. “We can see some moves begin within weeks.”

The Pentagon’s decision to cut US troops in Germany from roughly 36,000 to about 24,000 is in keeping with President Donald Trump’s idea of “American First” and his deep-seated drive to bring home US forces from wars launched after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

He also has vigorously demanded that European allies carry more of the burden for their own protection. In particular, he has long criticized Germany for being “delinquent” in meeting its commitment to spend 2% of its gross domestic product on defense. The plan announced by Esper on Wednesday will affect US deployments to Germany more than any other NATO ally.

The outlines of the move, reported earlier in June by The Wall Street Journal, blindsided German officials and some American military officials, who have long seen the US presence in Germany as the bedrock of the US commitment to NATO.

Esper said the change was a part of an ongoing review of US troop presence around the world that was “accelerated” by Trump’s announcement to cut forces in Germany. Repositioning the troops will cost “several billion dollars,” Esper added.

Roughly 5,600 troops leaving Germany will move elsewhere in Europe, including an F-16 fighter squadron to Italy and an armored unit that will return to the United States and start a rotational deployment in the Black Sea region. The military’s European Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, will move to Mons, Belgium. The Africa Command headquarters, also in Germany, will probably move, although Defense Department officials did not provide a location.

Earlier this month, The Associated Press reported that governors from four German states sent a letter to more than a dozen US lawmakers pushing them to urge Trump not to scale back the US troop presence in Germany.

“For decades, Americans and Germans have worked together to build and develop these unique and highly capable structures,” the letter said, according to The Associated Press. “They provide the necessary foundation for a partnership-based contribution to peace in Europe and the world, to which we all share a common commitment.”

In 2012, the Obama administration withdrew two combat brigades from Germany to a mostly muted response.

But that was two years before Russia invaded Crimea and fueled an insurgency in eastern Ukraine with weapons and troops, prompting Europe and American officials to call for a reinvigorated NATO and a harsher stance against Russia.

US bases in Germany span the gamut of missions, from training areas such as the one in Grafenwoehr, to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, often one of the first stops for US troops wounded in combat in places such as Iraq or Afghanistan as they return stateside for medical care.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has called Trump’s plan to cut troops in Germany “a gift to Russia.” The Kremlin has long seen US troops in Europe as a threat to Russian borders.

Esper did say that some US forces could increase rotational deployments to the Black Sea region near Russia, as well as to Poland and the Baltic States.

At the height of the Cold War, when military officials planned for armored blitzes through the Fulda Gap, a patch of land in Germany long seen as a flash point for a shooting war with the Soviet Union, the US military had nearly 300,000 troops stationed in Europe.