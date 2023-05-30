University of Edinburgh ties up with Indian Consulate for climate course in Hindi

The University of Edinburgh's Climate Change Institute has announced its first open-access course in Hindi developed through a partnership with the Consulate General of India in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The Climate Solutions course is available in English, Arabic and Hindi, with versions focused on Egypt, the UAE, India and the UK.

It is designed and delivered by award-winning climate change experts, including Executive Director of the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI) Professor Dave Reay, the university said.

Also Read | Ambani on advisory committee of COP28

“It has been a real pleasure working in partnership with the India Consulate – with whom we have an excellent link – to develop this new open-access climate change course,” said Professor Reay.

“Huge thanks to the online course development team here at Edinburgh, and to the wonderful translation work led by our colleagues in the India Consulate, in bringing this important new course to life,” he said.

The Climate Solutions: India (Hindi) course, unveiled this month, looks at the science, impacts and solutions of climate change in the country as a valuable resource for many thousands of Hindi-speaking students and educators across India and the rest of the world.

Also Read | Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get under way in Paris

The university said the collaboration between the government of India and the university was instrumental in the launch of the new Hindi course, having been carefully curated with the help of expert translators.

“I am delighted to see this course being launched in Hindi – congratulations to all involved. We are grateful to the Consulate General of India in Edinburgh for their kind support. This is a fantastic example of the collaboration between the government of India and the University of Edinburgh in this all-important area of climate change,” said Professor Pankaj Pankaj, International Dean for South Asia at the University of Edinburgh.

The development of these free online climate courses is supported by Edinburgh University’s Department of Social Responsibility and Sustainability and is in partnership with the Royal Scottish Geographical Society.

The university says that new versions of the Climate Solutions course for Senegal, Malawi, Ecuador and Mexico are also planned for the near future.