University of Glasgow opens Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre

The Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre at the University of Glasgow was officially opened by the Nobel prize winning Chemist, Professor Sir David MacMillan, on Wednesday.

A flagship research facility, it will be the creative and collaborative heart of cross-disciplinary research at the University of Glasgow. "The Mazumdar-Shaw ARC will provide a unique environment for delivering world changing research; it is designed to promote collaboration and pioneer new ways of working," a University of Glasgow statement said. It will also act as a catalyst for strengthening relationships between the University of Glasgow and its stakeholders including funders, industry, civic bodies, and the public, it was stated.

The building is named after University of Glasgow graduate John Shaw (former Vice-Chairman of Bengaluru-based Biocon), and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Executive Chairperson of Biocon and Biocon Biologics), who donated $7.5 million to the University of Glasgow for the building's construction and to fund a Professorial Chair.

Kiran and John Shaw said: “It is our fervent hope that the Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre will provide a unique environment that supports the kind of inter-disciplinary, collaborative research that leads to breakthrough and world changing innovations, which will enhance the quality of life, and the betterment of human society."

A Biocon statement said the Mazumdar-Shaw ARC will be home to over 500 researchers from a range of disciplines, facilitating collaborative research.