Unrest following police shooting of teenager is 'unjustifiable', says French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday the violence that spread throughout France for a second day running following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy by a police officer in a Paris suburb was "unjustifiable".
He was speaking at the start of a crisis meeting with senior ministers. On Wednesday the president also said the fatal shooting was "inexcusable".
