Unrest over teen's shooting 'unjustifiable': Macron

Unrest following police shooting of teenager is 'unjustifiable', says French President Emmanuel Macron

He was speaking at the start of a crisis meeting with senior ministers.

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jun 29 2023, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 13:03 ist
French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Reuters Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday the violence that spread throughout France for a second day running following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy by a police officer in a Paris suburb was "unjustifiable".

Also Read | 150 arrested as unrest spreads across France after teenager killed by police

He was speaking at the start of a crisis meeting with senior ministers. On Wednesday the president also said the fatal shooting was "inexcusable".

