UN's Guterres expects China to let rights chief visit Xinjiang

UN expects China to let rights chief visit Xinjiang

Guterres met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics, according to a readout of their talks

  • Feb 06 2022, 08:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 08:04 ist
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Credit: AFP Photo

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told leaders in Beijing he expects them to allow UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet to make a "credible" visit to China including a stop in the troubled Xinjiang region, his spokesman said Saturday.

Guterres met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics, according to a readout of their talks.

The UN chief "expressed his expectation that the contacts between the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Chinese authorities will allow for a credible visit of the High Commissioner to China, including Xinjiang," it said.

