Guterres visits Ukraine, says 'war is an absurdity'

UN's Guterres visits Ukraine, says 'war is an absurdity in 21st century'

Antonio Guterres arrived in the town of Borodianka outside Kyiv where Russian forces were accused of having killed civilians

AFP
AFP, Borodianka, Ukraine,
  • Apr 28 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 15:12 ist
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) gestures as he walks during his visit in Borodianka, outside Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday described war as "evil" and absurd during a visit to Borodianka outside Kyiv, where Moscow's troops are accused of killing civilians during their occupation.

"I imagine my family in one of those houses that is now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in panic. The war is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil. There is no way a war can be acceptable in the 21st century," Guterres said.

Antonio Guterres
Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

