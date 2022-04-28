UN's Guterres visits Ukraine, says 'war is an absurdity in 21st century'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday described war as "evil" and absurd during a visit to Borodianka outside Kyiv, where Moscow's troops are accused of killing civilians during their occupation.
"I imagine my family in one of those houses that is now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in panic. The war is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil. There is no way a war can be acceptable in the 21st century," Guterres said.
