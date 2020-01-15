UNSC to meet to discuss Jammu and Kashmir situation: Report

  Jan 15 2020
  • updated: Jan 15 2020, 17:34pm ist
United Nations Security Council to meet at the behest of a member, sources told ANI.(AFP Photo)

United Nations Security Council is expected to meet to discuss the Jammu and Kashmir situation at the behest of a UNSC member, according to multiple reports. French diplomatic sources told ANI that France's position is unchanged and that the issue is to settled bilaterally.

Further details awaited...

