Unseen footage of young Queen Elizabeth to be aired

Unseen footage of Britain's young Queen Elizabeth to be aired

The May 29 programme, drawing from home movies in the queen's personal collection showing life as a princess will precede celebrations

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • May 08 2022, 06:46 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 06:46 ist
Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Previously unseen footage of Britain's Queen Elizabeth as a young girl before acceding to the throne will feature in a new documentary airing at the end of this month, Buckingham Palace and broadcaster BBC said on Saturday.

The May 29 programme, drawing from home movies in the queen's personal collection showing life as a princess, will precede celebrations for her seven decades as monarch.

"This documentary is an extraordinary glimpse into a deeply personal side of the Royal Family that is rarely seen, and it's wonderful to be able to share it with the nation as we mark her Platinum Jubilee," said BBC history commissioning editor Simon Young.

Producers viewed more than 400 reels of film, including behind-the-scenes recordings of state events, and have dipped into more than 300 speeches she made, the BBC said.

Among the footage is a beaming Elizabeth showing off her ring from husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99, before their engagement was made public. The queen is 96. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Britain
United Kingdom
platinum jubilee
World news

What's Brewing

Taliban order Afghan women to cover fully in public

Taliban order Afghan women to cover fully in public

Korean dramas are fashion goals!

Korean dramas are fashion goals!

SRK's new lookalike reveals how he was once mobbed

SRK's new lookalike reveals how he was once mobbed

Understanding this concept could help save coral reefs

Understanding this concept could help save coral reefs

Before birds or bees, this is how trilobites made baby

Before birds or bees, this is how trilobites made baby

 