UPDATE 2-Man armed with knife kills two in attacks in southeast France - mayor

Man armed with knife kills two in southeast France

Reuters
Reuters, Lyon,
  • Apr 04 2020, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 21:49 ist
French Police Judiciaire officers stand in a street in the centre of Romans-sur-Isere. AFP

A man armed with a knife attacked people out shopping in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isère on Saturday, killing two and wounding five, French officials said.

The town is currently under a coronavirus lockdown, although people are allowed out to buy essentials.

"This morning, a man embarked a terrorist journey, killing 2 people and wounding 5 others," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said during a visit to the town.

Castaner said security services would investigate the circumstances of the incident, working with the national anti-terrorism prosecutor who will decide whether or not to qualify the incident as a terrorist act.

The attacks took place in the morning outside a bakery where customers were queuing, and at shops in the town centre, according to Mayor Marie-Hélène Thoraval, who said the assailant had been arrested.

BFM TV and LCI TV news stations reported that the suspect is a Sudanese national who has been granted asylum in France.

Witnesses told Reuters the man struck at random and in several places while moving around the town centre.

France
Stabbing
murder
