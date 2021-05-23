US administers 283.9 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccines

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 23 2021, 05:09 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 05:09 ist
The agency said 162,470,794 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States has administered 283,941,223 doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning and distributed 357,250,375 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 281,595,351 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 21 out of 354,914,965 doses delivered.

Also Read | Covid vaccine coverage in India likely to remain under 35% of population by 2021-end: IMF

The agency said 162,470,794 people had received at least one dose while 129,006,463 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes the two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
United States
Coronavirus vaccine

