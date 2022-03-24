US, allies could give Ukraine anti-ship missiles

US, allies could give Ukraine anti-ship missiles

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Mar 24 2022, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2022, 18:07 ist

The United States and its NATO allies are discussing sending anti-ship missiles to Ukraine, a senior US official said Thursday, after Russian vessels attacked Kyiv's Black Sea ports.

"We have started consulting with allies on providing anti-ship missiles to Ukraine," the official told reporters as a NATO summit got under way in Brussels.

"There may be some technical challenges with making that happen, but that is something that we are consulting with allies and starting to work on."

United States
NATO
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World Politics

