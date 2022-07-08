US ambassador to Japan 'saddened and shocked' by Abe shooting

The US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, said Friday he was "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign event.

"We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former prime minister Abe Shinzo. Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States. The US Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and people of Japan," Emanuel said in a statement.