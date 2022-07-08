US ambassador to Japan 'saddened' by Abe shooting

US ambassador to Japan 'saddened and shocked' by Abe shooting

Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States: Rahm Emanuel

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 08 2022, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 11:44 ist
Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, said Friday he was "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign event.

"We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former prime minister Abe Shinzo. Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States. The US Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and people of Japan," Emanuel said in a statement.

Shinzo Abe
United States
Japan
World news

