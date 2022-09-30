US announces 'severe' sanctions on Russia over annexations

'Severe' sanctions on Russia over annexations: US

US also announced that G7 allies support imposing "costs" on any country that backs the Kremlin's attempt to incorporate the Ukrainian regions

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Sep 30 2022, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 20:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The United States on Friday announced "severe" new sanctions against Russian officials and the country's defense industry in response to the Kremlin's declaration that it has annexed four areas of neighboring Ukraine.

Also Read | United States created nuclear precedent by bombing Japan, says Putin

"The United States is imposing swift and severe costs on Russia," the White House said in a statement. It also announced that G7 allies support imposing "costs" on any country that backs the Kremlin's attempt to incorporate the Ukrainian regions.

