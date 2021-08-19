US antitrust enforcers refile monopoly case against FB

US antitrust enforcers refile monopoly case against Facebook

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Aug 19 2021, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 21:41 ist
The logo of Facebook. Credit: Reuters Photo

US regulators Thursday refiled a lawsuit accusing Facebook of maintaining an illegal monopoly in social networking, two months after the case was dismissed by a judge.

In the amended complaint, the Federal Trade Commission said Facebook's dominance "is protected by high barriers to entry," and that "even an entrant with a superior product cannot succeed against the overwhelming network effects enjoyed by an incumbent personal social network."

The new complaint alleges that Facebook has cemented its dominant position by acquiring potential rivals such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

