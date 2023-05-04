US approves world's first vaccine against Respiratory Syncytial Virus

US approves vaccine against Respiratory Syncytial Virus

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • May 04 2023, 06:05 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 06:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The United States said Wednesday it had approved GSK's Arexy vaccine against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which can cause severe symptoms in infants and the elderly, for people aged 60 and older.

"Today's approval of the first RSV vaccine is an important public health achievement to prevent a disease which can be life-threatening," said senior Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official Peter Marks in a statement.

It marks the first such approval globally, with similar vaccines from other makers including Pfizer expected to follow soon.

