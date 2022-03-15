US-based Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine

Zakrzewski, who was based in London, had been working in Ukraine since February

Russian and Ukrainian delegations resumed talks on Maarch 15, 2022, as Russian strikes on Kiev increased and the Russian offensive spread across the country, sending more than three million Ukrainians into exile. Credit: AFP Photo

A cameraman for Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, has been killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv, the US network said Tuesday.

Zakrzewski was killed and his colleague Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck Monday by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the capital, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

Hall, a Briton who works as the network's State Department correspondent, remains hospitalized in Ukraine, Scott said.

"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," Scott said. "His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched."

Also read: Deadly blasts rattle Kyiv; talks with Russia to resume

Zakrzewski, who was based in London, had been working in Ukraine since February.

On Sunday, a US journalist was shot dead and another wounded in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues, the media outlet said.

The International Federation of Journalists identified the wounded journalist as American photographer Juan Arredondo.

A Ukrainian who had been in the same car as the Americans was also wounded, according to a medic at the scene.

