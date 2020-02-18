US blacklists Rosneft unit to choke off funds for Venezuela's Maduro government

US blacklists Rosneft unit to choke funds for Maduro

The Trump administration on Tuesday moved to tighten financial restrictions on Venezuela, blacklisting a subsidiary of Russian oil firm Rosneft, which US officials have said provides a lifeline to President Nicolas Maduro's government.

The sanctions, announced on the US Department of Treasury's website, target Rosneft Trading. The United States also issued a general license allowing companies until May 20 to wind down their transactions with the company, according to a notice on the department's website.

