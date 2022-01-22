US calls for de-escalation of Saudi-Houthi conflict

US calls for de-escalation of Saudi-Houthi conflict in Yemen

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 22 2022, 08:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 08:16 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Credit: AFP Photo

There needs to be a de-escalation in the conflict between a Saudi-led military coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday following airstrikes that killed scores of people.

"The escalation in fighting only exacerbates a dire humanitarian crisis and the suffering of the Yemeni people," he said in a statement released by the State Department.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Antony Blinken
United States
World news
Yemen
Saudi

What's Brewing

Modi has highest approval rating among world leaders

Modi has highest approval rating among world leaders

PICS: Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with War Memorial flame

PICS: Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with War Memorial flame

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Glimpses from Hyderabad's colossal Statue of Equality

Glimpses from Hyderabad's colossal Statue of Equality

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

 