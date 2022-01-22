US calls for de-escalation of Saudi-Houthi conflict in Yemen

There needs to be a de-escalation in the conflict between a Saudi-led military coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday following airstrikes that killed scores of people.

"The escalation in fighting only exacerbates a dire humanitarian crisis and the suffering of the Yemeni people," he said in a statement released by the State Department.

