US calls on Russia to cease 'irresponsible behaviour' in Syria after drone hit with flare

Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are in Australia for the annual Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) dialogue.

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney ,
  • Jul 29 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 16:36 ist
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday called on Russia to abide by the laws of the sky and cease "irresponsible behaviour" when asked about Russian attacks on US drones in Syria.

The US military said a MQ-9 drone over Syria was "severely" damaged when it was hit with a flare from a Russian fighter jet earlier this week, the latest in a series of close interactions between Russian and U.S. military aircraft in the region.

"We call upon the Russian leadership to make sure that they issue guidance to their troops to abide by the laws of the sky and make sure that they cease this irresponsible behaviour," Austin said, when asked about the incident in a news conference in Brisbane, Australia.

Also Read | Antony Blinken calls for immediate release of ousted Niger president

Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are in Australia for the annual Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) dialogue.

"We'll continue to engage using the established channels to convey our concern and we'll continue to engage senior leadership as appropriate. But, again, we will continue to operate, as we have always operated in the airspaces, and we will protect our interests and our resources," said Austin.

