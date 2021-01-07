US Capitol locked as Trump supporters, police clash

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police; security breach reported

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Jan 07 2021, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 01:11 ist
A protester holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP.

The US Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.

The US Capitol Police announce security breach inside as lawmakers meet to vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Biden's victory.

Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitols steps and were met by officers in riot gear.

Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

A suspicious package was also reported in the area, Capitol Police said.

The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress' vote.

“We will not let them silence your voices,” Trump told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president.

US Capitol building
US Senate
US Congress
Donald Trump
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020

