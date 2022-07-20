US CDC advisers back Novavax Covid vaccine for adults

Advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday voted unanimously to recommend the use of Novavax Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for individuals aged 18 and above.
The shot has been endorsed by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). CDC Director Rochelle Walensky still needs to sign off on the recommendations before the vaccine can be made available in the United States, and the shot may not be immediately ready for rollout.
