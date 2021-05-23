US probing heart issues in few vaccinated youth: Report

US CDC investigating heart problem in few young vaccine recipients: Report

The review is in the early stages, and the agency has yet to determine whether there is any evidence the vaccines caused the heart condition

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 23 2021, 05:14 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 05:14 ist
Earlier this month the US authorised the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. Credit: AFP Photo

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into reports that a very small number of teenagers and young adults vaccinated against the coronavirus may have experienced heart problems, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing the agency's vaccine safety group.

The CDC is reviewing several dozen reports that teenagers and young adults may have developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, after vaccination, the New York Times said, citing CDC officials.

Reuters could not immediately reach the CDC for comment.

There were "relatively few" cases and they may be entirely unrelated to vaccination, the newspaper said, citing a statement from the CDC's vaccine safety group.

The review is in the early stages, and the agency has yet to determine whether there is any evidence the vaccines caused the heart condition, the New York Times said.

The heart problem seems to have occurred predominantly in adolescents and young adults about four days after their second dose of either the Moderna Inc or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, both of which are mRNA vaccines.

Earlier this month the US authorised the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.

United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

