US CDC reports 296,818 deaths from coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 14 2020, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 00:23 ist
A traveler walks through Portland International Airport on November 25, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Millions of Americans traveled by plane ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, despite the CDC recommending families stay home. Credi: Getty Images/AFP

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 15,932,116 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 213,305 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,283 to 296,818.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 12 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/3m662x4)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

