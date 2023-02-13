US shuts Lake Michigan airspace citing national defense

US closes Lake Michigan airspace citing 'national defense': FAA

The Montana closure was ordered over a 'radar anomaly', but no object was discovered

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Feb 13 2023, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 00:26 ist
Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US officials restricted the airspace over Lake Michigan on Sunday citing a potential new threat to national security, as the United States and Canada respond to a series of recent air intrusions.

Read | US jet shoots down flying object over Canada

The Federal Aviation Administration announced "temporary flight restrictions" over one of the Great Lakes along the US-Canada border, designating it as "national defense airspace," one day after a similar closure over Montana led to the scrambling of US fighter jets.

The Montana closure was ordered over a "radar anomaly," but no object was discovered.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
Joe Biden
Canada

What's Brewing

World Radio Day: Radio’s charm persists on simplicity

World Radio Day: Radio’s charm persists on simplicity

In pics: PM inaugurates part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

In pics: PM inaugurates part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

'YRF's legacy a good lens to tell Hindi cinema's story'

'YRF's legacy a good lens to tell Hindi cinema's story'

Can clouds of Moon dust combat climate change?

Can clouds of Moon dust combat climate change?

Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards

Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards

Udupi now home to Transgender-run canteen

Udupi now home to Transgender-run canteen

Paper from banana stem? BHU scientist demonstrates how

Paper from banana stem? BHU scientist demonstrates how

 