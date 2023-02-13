US closes Lake Michigan airspace citing 'national defense': FAA

US officials restricted the airspace over Lake Michigan on Sunday citing a potential new threat to national security, as the United States and Canada respond to a series of recent air intrusions.
Read | US jet shoots down flying object over Canada
The Federal Aviation Administration announced "temporary flight restrictions" over one of the Great Lakes along the US-Canada border, designating it as "national defense airspace," one day after a similar closure over Montana led to the scrambling of US fighter jets.
The Montana closure was ordered over a "radar anomaly," but no object was discovered.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World Radio Day: Radio’s charm persists on simplicity
In pics: PM inaugurates part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
'YRF's legacy a good lens to tell Hindi cinema's story'
Can clouds of Moon dust combat climate change?
Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards
Udupi now home to Transgender-run canteen
Paper from banana stem? BHU scientist demonstrates how