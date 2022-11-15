US comedian Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire

US comedian Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

The cause and time of the fire wasn't immediately clear

AP
AP, Los Angeles,
  • Nov 15 2022, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 12:11 ist
US comedian Jay Leno. Credit: AFP File Photo

Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The cause and time of the fire wasn't immediately clear. The former Tonight Show host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles.

Leno, 72, had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but cancelled because of a “serious medical emergency,” People magazine reported earlier Monday, citing an email sent to those attending the conference.

The comedian took over NBC's Tonight when longtime host Johnny Carson retired in 1992. Leno was succeeded by Conan O'Brien in 2009, but NBC got cold feet when the show's ratings dropped and brought Leno back as host in 2010.

He remained in the job until Jimmy Fallon took over in 2014.

Leno turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, Jay Leno's Garage, and now hosts a revival of the game show You Bet Your Life.

