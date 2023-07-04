US condemns Hong Kong's 'extra-territorial application'

US condemns Hong Kong's 'extra-territorial application' of national security law

Hong Kong police on Monday accused the eight overseas-based activists of serious national security offences.

Reuters
  • Jul 04 2023, 05:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 05:12 ist
People wave Chinese and Hong Kong flags at an event celebrating the 26th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

The United States on Monday condemned the Hong Kong police's issuance of an international bounty for information leading to the arrest of eight pro-democracy activists, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

Hong Kong police on Monday accused the eight overseas-based activists of serious national security offences including foreign collusion and incitement to secession and offered rewards for information leading to any arrest.

United States
Hong Kong
World news

