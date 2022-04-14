US congratulates new Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

US congratulates new Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, says values relationship with Islamabad

Pakistan's relations with the US have been lukewarm, especially under the Biden administration

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Apr 14 2022, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 12:01 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Credit: AFP Photos

The United States has congratulated Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said it values the relationship between the two countries and is looking forward to continuing the long-standing cooperation, signalling Washington's intent to improve ties with Islamabad under the new regime.

Pakistan's relations with the US have been lukewarm, especially under the Biden administration. The ties touched a new low after former prime minister Imran Khan, who was ousted last week through a Parliament vote, accused the US of conspiring to dislodge his government. The US government has bluntly denied the allegations multiple times.

"Pakistan has been an important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years and we value our relationship," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The United States congratulates newly-elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and we look forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan’s government,” he said.

Blinken said the US views a strong, prosperous and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of the countries.

However, President Joe Biden is yet to make a customary call to Prime Minister Sharif, 70, since his appointment on Monday. Biden had not made any such call to former premier Khan also till his last day in office on Sunday. 

