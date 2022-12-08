US Congress passes bill protecting same-sex marriage

The US House of Representatives passed a landmark bill Thursday protecting same-sex marriage, a precautionary measure aimed at preventing the conservative-led Supreme Court from being able to take away the nationwide right as it did with abortion.
The bill, which was approved in the Senate last week, now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden who is expected to sign it into law.
