US Congress takes first step to pass budget, $14 billion Ukraine aid

US takes first step to pass budget, $14 bn Ukraine aid

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Mar 10 2022, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 09:31 ist
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Credit: AFP Photo

US lawmakers advanced aid totaling almost $14 bn for war-torn Ukraine on Wednesday as part of a giant blueprint to fund federal agencies and avoid a damaging government shutdown at home.

The House of Representatives green-lit around $1.5 trillion in spending through September, less than 48 hours before the Friday-Saturday midnight deadline, when government funding was due to dry up.

The spending will need to be rubber-stamped by the Senate before it can pass into law.

United States
US news
Congress
World news
Ukraine
Russia

