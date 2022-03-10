US Congress takes first step to pass budget, $14 billion Ukraine aid

US lawmakers advanced aid totaling almost $14 bn for war-torn Ukraine on Wednesday as part of a giant blueprint to fund federal agencies and avoid a damaging government shutdown at home.
The House of Representatives green-lit around $1.5 trillion in spending through September, less than 48 hours before the Friday-Saturday midnight deadline, when government funding was due to dry up.
The spending will need to be rubber-stamped by the Senate before it can pass into law.
