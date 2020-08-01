US coronavirus deaths rise by record 1,453; death toll at 153,882

US deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by at least 1,453 on Friday, the biggest one-day increase since May 27, to reach a total of 153,882, according to a Reuters tally.

US cases rose by at least 66,986 to a total of 4.58 million with some local governments yet to report.

The rise in deaths was the biggest one-day increase since fatalities rose by 1,484 on May 27.

For July, US cases rose by 1.87 million, or 69 percent and deaths rose by 25,770, or 20 percent. In June cases rose by 835,000 and deaths by 22,322.