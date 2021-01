The US death toll from Covid-19 hit a new daily record of nearly 4,500, Johns Hopkins University said Tuesday evening.

As the health crisis rages out of control in the US, this was the first time the toll in the country hardest hit by the pandemic surpassed 4,000 in 24 hours.

The US recorded more than 235,000 new cases of coronavirus infection and 4,470 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins tally as of 8:30 pm (0130 GMT).