US Covid-19 deaths rise for third week, new cases drop 2%

US deaths from Covid-19 rose for a third week in a row to more than 6,300 people in the seven days ended July 26, though the number of new cases fell two percent, dropping for the first time after rising for five weeks, a Reuters analysis found.

Fifteen states have reported weekly increases in deaths for at least two consecutive weeks, according to the Reuters tally of state and county reports. In Texas, more than 1,000 people died in the last seven days, or 20 percent of the state's more than 5,000 total deaths.

Deaths are a lagging indicator and can continue to rise weeks after new infections drop.

There were nearly 460,000 new Covid-19 cases reported last week, according to the analysis. California, Florida and Texas collectively accounted for nearly 200,000 of the new cases, though the latter two states reported fewer new infections compared to the previous week.

Cases rose week-over-week in 30 states, including states in the Northeast and Midwest that had seen infections fall earlier in the year, such as New Jersey.

Testing for Covid-19 rose by four percent in the United States last week and set a record on Friday, with nearly 930,000 tests performed, according to data from The Covid Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.

Nationally, 8.1 percent of tests came back positive for the novel coronavirus, down from 8.5 percent the prior week but still higher than the five percent level that the World Health Organization considers concerning because it suggests there are more cases in the community that have not yet been uncovered.

Thirty-two states had positivity test rates above five percent, according to the analysis, including Arizona at 23 percent, Mississippi at 22 percent and Florida and Alabama at 19 percent.