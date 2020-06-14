US COVID-19 survivor receives $1.1 mn hospital bill

US COVID-19 survivor receives $1.1 mn hospital bill

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jun 14 2020, 07:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 07:48 ist
But he recovered and was discharged on May 5 to the cheers of nursing staff -- only to receive a 181-page bill totalling $1,122,501.04, he told the newspaper. Credit: Reuters Photo

A 70-year-old American man who nearly died of COVID-19 has been billed a heart-stopping $1.1 million for his hospital expenses, the Seattle Times reported Saturday.

Follow live updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Michael Flor was admitted to a hospital in the northwestern city on March 4, and stayed for 62 days -- at one point coming so close to death that nurses held up the phone so his wife and children could say goodbye.

But he recovered and was discharged on May 5 to the cheers of nursing staff -- only to receive a 181-page bill totalling $1,122,501.04, he told the newspaper.

Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic

That includes: $9,736 per day for the intensive care room, nearly $409,000 for its transformation into a sterile room for 42 days, $82,000 for the use of a ventilator for 29 days, and nearly $100,000 for two days when his prognosis was life-threatening.

Flor is covered by Medicare, a government insurance program for the elderly, and should not have to take out his wallet, according to the Times.

But in a country where health care is among the most expensive in the world -- and the idea of socializing it remains hugely controversial -- he said he feels "guilty" knowing that taxpayers will bear much of the cost.

"It was a million bucks to save my life, and of course I'd say that's money well-spent ... But I also know I might be the only one saying that," the Times quoted him as saying.

A gigantic plan adopted by Congress to keep the American economy afloat through the coronavirus shutdowns includes a $100 million budget to compensate hospitals and private insurance companies that treated COVID-19 patients.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
United States
Hospital

What's Brewing

'We are culture', Spain's bullfight fans chant

'We are culture', Spain's bullfight fans chant

Fresh world protests against police violence

Fresh world protests against police violence

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

Big Blast Theory

Big Blast Theory

Gadgets Weekly: Vivo Y50, Mi NoteBook 14 and more

Gadgets Weekly: Vivo Y50, Mi NoteBook 14 and more

 