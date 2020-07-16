US 'deeply disappointed' over EU court scrapping data pact

US 'disappointed' over EU court scrapping data pact

  Jul 16 2020
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 17:33 ist
U.S. Commerce Secrettary Wilbur Ross. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the United States was "deeply disappointed" that an EU court scrapped a crucial online data arrangement between Europe and the US.

The US will continue to work with the European Commission on this matter and is still studying the ruling, Ross said.

The US hopes, he said, "to be able to limit the negative consequences to the $7.1 trillion transatlantic economic relationship that is so vital to our respective citizens, companies, and governments."

"As our economies continue their post-Covid-19 recovery, it is critical that companies -- including the 5,300+ current Privacy Shield participants -- be able to transfer data without interruption," Ross said in a statement, using the name of the scheme allowing for data transfers between European and US servers.

