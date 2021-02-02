US determines Myanmar army carried out coup, blocking aid

The United States formally determined Tuesday that Myanmar's military carried out a coup, legally requiring an end to US assistance to the government.
State Department officials announced the decision, which will be largely symbolic as nearly all US assistance to the country formerly known to Burma is directed toward non-governmental groups, who will not be affected.
