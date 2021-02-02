US blocks aid to Myanmar in light of military coup

US determines Myanmar army carried out coup, blocking aid

Auns San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won November elections in a landslide, but the military claims those polls were fraud

AFP
AFP,
  Feb 02 2021
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 21:55 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The United States formally determined Tuesday that Myanmar's military carried out a coup, legally requiring an end to US assistance to the government.

State Department officials announced the decision, which will be largely symbolic as nearly all US assistance to the country formerly known to Burma is directed toward non-governmental groups, who will not be affected.

US
Myanmar

