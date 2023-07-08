US diplomat to visit India to discuss freedom of expression, inclusion of minorities

President Joe Biden is sending a senior United States diplomat to New Delhi to engage with civil society organisations on freedom of expression and inclusion of “marginalised religious and ethnic minorities” of India.

Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights at the US State Department, is visiting New Delhi close on the heels of the controversy over the comment of former American President Barack Obama on the need for protecting the rights of Muslims in Hindu-majority India. Zeya will meet with the senior officials of the Government of India during her visit to New Delhi. The discussion is expected to focus on “deepening and enduring US-India partnership, including advancing shared solutions to global challenges, democracy, regional stability and cooperation on humanitarian relief”, according to a statement issued by the US State Department.

Also Read | India's growing cooperation with US won't impact Russia ties: NSA Doval

Biden is sending the senior US diplomat to New Delhi just about a fortnight after he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC on June 22 and 23. Modi’s spectacular state visit and his meetings with Biden came under a bit of a shadow as 75 Democrat members of the American Congress wrote to the US president requesting him to convey concerns over reports of growing religious intolerance, shrinking of political space, curbs on freedom of the press and erosion of human rights in India. At least six US lawmakers had also boycotted the prime minister’s address to a joint sitting of the US Congress – alleging repression of religious minorities during his tenure at the top office in New Delhi.

Even as Biden hosted Modi at the White House in Washington DC, Obama said during an interview with CNN that if the rights of the minority Muslims in India were not protected, the country might someday start to pull apart. He had even suggested that the issue of protection of minority Muslims in Hindu-majority India was worth mentioning if the president of the US had a meeting with the prime minister of India.

Modi did not directly respond to Obama, but the former US president did draw flak from the ruling BJP’s leaders in India, including heavyweights like union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma.

Also Read | India’s decades-old quest for right US aircraft engine

A Wall Street Journal scribe, Sabrina Siddiqui, was also at the receiving end of a vitriolic campaign on social media platforms as she had asked a question to the prime minister during his joint press conference with the US president at the White House on June 22 about the state of democracy and religious freedom in India. The online harassment of the journalist already drew flak from the White House.

The US will continue to discuss with India issues related to human rights, the envoy of Washington DC in New Delhi, Eric Garcetti, said on June 28, adding that the two nations must strive to defend democratic values.

Zeya will travel to Dhaka from New Delhi. She will meet with senior officials of the Government of Bangladesh to discuss “shared humanitarian concerns, including the Rohingya refugee crisis; labour issues; human rights; free and fair elections; and combating trafficking in persons”.

She will engage with civil society organizations in both India and Bangladesh on freedom of expression and association, and inclusion of women and girls, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable groups, including marginalized religious and ethnic minorities, according to the US State Department.