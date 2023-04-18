US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan, all people safe, says Blinken

A US diplomatic convoy came under fire on Monday in Sudan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, adding that initial reports suggested that it was carried out by forces associated with Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
He said he spoke in separate phone conversations earlier on Tuesday to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the RSF, and said that any danger posed to American diplomats was unacceptable.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rise in cardiovascular risk factors more in poor
Kerala's 'Mangrove Man' fighting to save sinking shores
BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service
SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20
In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah
Grammar of anarchy
Mercury is soaring, heed the warnings
Bengaluru logs highest digital transactions in 2022
Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore
Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh Covid vaccine for Rs 6.82 cr