US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan, all people safe, says Blinken

US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan, none hurt

Initial reports suggested that it was carried out by forces associated with Sudan's paramilitary

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Apr 18 2023, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 10:50 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Creidt: AFP Photo

A US diplomatic convoy came under fire on Monday in Sudan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, adding that initial reports suggested that it was carried out by forces associated with Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

He said he spoke in separate phone conversations earlier on Tuesday to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the RSF, and said that any danger posed to American diplomats was unacceptable.

World news
United States
Antony Blinken
Sudan

