US 'disappointed' by UK decision to use Huawei 5G: official

AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 28 2020, 20:24pm ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2020, 20:31pm ist

The United States is "disappointed" by London's decision to approve plans to use technology from Chinese telecoms giant Huawei in the country's 5G cellular network, a US official said Tuesday.

"There is no safe option for untrusted vendors to control any part of a 5G network," a senior administration official said in a statement to AFP. "The United States is disappointed by the UK's decision."

Washington has banned Huawei from the next generation mobile network's rollout because of concerns that the firm could be under the control of Beijing, an allegation it strongly denies.

